Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Christin Renee Bunner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Christin Renee Bunner, 26, of 281 Arcadia Main St. was born in Spartanburg, SC on February 3, 1992. She was a beloved daughter of Jackie Renia (Geddes) Hill (Ronnie Waddell) of Boiling Springs, SC and the late Christopher Nelson Bunner. Her step father was Scott Hill. She is survived by a daughter, Skylyn Jade Rogers, a sister Shyanna Beth Hill, paternal grandparents, Linda Bunner (Ed Owens) of Inman, SC, Hartzel Bunner (Beth) of Lyman, SC, two aunts: Bonnie Langford-Powell (Sammy) of Rutherfordton, NC, Teresa Melton (Mark Sanford) of Spartanburg, SC, a nephew, Wyatt Queen and several cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Mary Frances and James O'Neal Geddes.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home from 3:00 to 3:50 PM followed by a memorial service at 4:00 PM in the Seawright Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. William Swink. Interment will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens. The family will be at 8161 Hill St., Boiling Springs, SC. Memorials may be made to either: Go Fund Me # Justice For Christin or the Skylyn J. Rogers Savings Account at any BB & T Bank.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
Inman, South Carolina
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
