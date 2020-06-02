Christina B. Sandor, 73, of Spartanburg, SC passed away May 30, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center. Born December 1, 1946 , she was the daughter of the late Edward and Merle Blanchard. She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Sandor and her son, Christopher Scott Crowe. She is survived by her daughters, Kelli Womack and Virginia Williams; grandchildren Zachary and Kaitlyn Womack and great-grandchildren Westyn Womack and Korbin Peck. Christina is also survived by two sisters, Kathy B.Harrison(Arthur), Janet B. Mason(Ed) and brother Ted Blanchard, along with many nieces and nephews. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and loved her Sunday School class there. The family would like to thank SRHC Hospice for all their help and support.



