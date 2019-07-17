|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Christina Marie Miller Smith, 60, of Fairmont Ave, Spartanburg passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Born in Storm Lake, IA on August 21, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Michael and Elane Mertz Miller and special significant other of Danny Wade. She was a twenty-five year employee of Midway Residential Care. Chris had a heart for people and touched numerous lives throughout this community.
Survivors include a son, Nathan Dewitt Smith; two grandchildren, Alex and Cherish; two sisters, Sandi and John Kramer and Marcia and JR Grimmett; three brothers, Les and Pam Miller, Greg Miller and Kim Bouy and Bruce and Teresa Miller; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, DJ.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leon W. Smith; a sister, Brenda J. Miller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6PM until 8PM at Stribling Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Midway Residential Care, 4026 Moore Duncan Highway, Moore 29369, for the Chris Smith Memorial Garden.
The family will be at the Wade home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 17, 2019