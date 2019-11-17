|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Ruth Christine Hamrick, 75, wife of Donald Hamrick passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born October 12, 1944 in Gaffney, she was a daughter of the late Noah Pruitt and Alon Scruggs Pruitt. She was a loving mother, housewife, former employee of Henderson Hill Fish Camp and of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Tammy Robinson and Mary Godwin and husband William all of Chesnee; son, Billy Henderson of Chesnee; sister, Sharon Allen and husband Morris of Chesnee; brothers, Frank Pruitt and wife Sandra, Sam Pruitt and wife Ophia, Oscar Pruitt all of Chesnee; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; cousin Freddy Jones and a special friend Loretta Parton.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Brooklyn Baptist Church with Rev. Clay Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 17, 2019