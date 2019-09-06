Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Suttles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher D. Suttles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher D. Suttles Obituary
Inman, SC- Christopher (Chris) Daryl Suttles, 63, of Inman, SC passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. Mr. Suttles was a native of South Carolina and the son of Bobbie Johnson and Thurston Suttles. He was a talented licensed contractor and a beloved, hard-working man who would go out of his way to do anything for his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his wife, Dina Suttles, children, Cassie McAbee (Cameron), Lucy Lewis (Matthew), and Johnny Suttles (Amanda), and grandchildren, Kailey, Mallory, Brooklynn, Lilly, Anna, Sawyer, and Laila; along with his sisters, Diane Kinion and Lisa Tucker. He is predeceased by his brothers, Eddie and Terry Suttles.
Special recognition to Noah Collins whom he considered one of his own grandsons.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Bill Harris. The family will meet friends at 10:00 a.m. before the service.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now