Inman, SC- Christopher (Chris) Daryl Suttles, 63, of Inman, SC passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. Mr. Suttles was a native of South Carolina and the son of Bobbie Johnson and Thurston Suttles. He was a talented licensed contractor and a beloved, hard-working man who would go out of his way to do anything for his family and friends.
Chris is survived by his wife, Dina Suttles, children, Cassie McAbee (Cameron), Lucy Lewis (Matthew), and Johnny Suttles (Amanda), and grandchildren, Kailey, Mallory, Brooklynn, Lilly, Anna, Sawyer, and Laila; along with his sisters, Diane Kinion and Lisa Tucker. He is predeceased by his brothers, Eddie and Terry Suttles.
Special recognition to Noah Collins whom he considered one of his own grandsons.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Bill Harris. The family will meet friends at 10:00 a.m. before the service.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019