PACOLET, SC- Christopher Ray Dalton, 32, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Ronnie Ray and Elizabeth Ann Dalton.
Survivors include three children, Bryson Parker Page, Cameron Ray Dalton and William David; three siblings, Angelia Denise McElrath, Scott Earl Summersill and Frances Marie Dalton; three nieces, Hailey, Heather and Caryn; three nephews, Dustin, Bradley and Deon; a great niece, EmmaJean; an uncle and aunt, Tommy and Faye Holder; a great aunt, Brenda Kelly.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3PM until 5PM at Stribling Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 26, 2019