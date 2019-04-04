|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC: Christopher David Collins, 59, passed away surrounded by his wife and children Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was the husband of Marybeth Collins and the son of James "Buck" and the late Barbara Collins.
Mr. Collins was employed by Milliken & Co. for forty years and was affectionately known by his neighbours as the "Lawn Ranger". He made it a practice to often mow his neighbour's yards after finishing his yard.
In addition to his wife and father he is survived by a stepmother, Aileen Collins; two sons, Christopher David Collins II and wife, Melodie of Alexandria VA, and Matthew Tighe Collins and wife, Amber of Chesnee; a daughter, Erin Nicole Collins McCall and husband, Devan of Inman; a brother, Russ Wayne Collins of Columbia; two sisters, Kelly Ann Collins of Spartanburg and Carla Jane Collins of LaGrange GA; a close family friend, Philip Bryant of Columbia.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Bobo Funeral Chapel, 1860 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, Attn: Director of Development, 706 Grove Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
