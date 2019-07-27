|
|
SPARTANBURG – Christopher David "Chris" Croxdale, 42, died Friday July 26, 2019.
Chris was born on January 4, 1977 to the David "Gene" and Janice Henderson Croxdale. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School where he was a member of the Golf Team and attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College and Spartanburg Community College. Chris was employed with Affordable Moving Services and Southeastern Warehousing & Distribution. He loved golfing, hunting, fishing and was an avid Gamecock fan. Chris was a member of Morningside Baptist Church and was currently attending Cedar Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Benson Hughes of Spartanburg; siblings, Michelle Croxdale Morgan and Charlie Croxdale of Spartanburg; niece, Claire Morgan; nephew, Evan Morgan of Spartanburg; aunt, Sherry Sossaman (Cody) of Gaffney; uncle, Danny Croxdale of Spartanburg; and his girlfriend, Jennifer Smith of Spartanburg.
Chris was predeceased by his grandparents, RB and Myrtle Henderson and Howard and Abbie Lee Croxdale.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel at 3:00PM officiated by Dr. Todd Lowe.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Cedar Springs Baptist Church; 140 Cedar Springs Pl, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home of his parents.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 27, 2019