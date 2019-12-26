|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Christopher Lewis Fowler "Lovey Baby", 28, of Chesnee, SC, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. Born August 28, 1991, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Karen S. Gibson of Gaffney, SC and Timothy D. Fowler of Chesnee, SC.
Christopher loved fishing, dirt bikes, hunting, and old mustangs. He was a graduate of WyoTech Institute and employed with Blue Ridge Log Cabins.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his sister, Victoria Marie Cook of Inman, SC; brother, Timothy Dwayne Fowler Jr. (Hannah) of Jacksonville, NC; maternal grandfather, Rev. Jessie Lewis Smith Sr. of Spartanburg, SC; paternal grandmother, Marie Cole of Spartanburg, SC; stepfather, Troy Gibson; best friend, Alex Black; and best dog, Montana. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Barzilla Irene Smith; and paternal grandfather, Harmon Fowler.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, by The Rev. Henry Guyton and his brother, Sergeant Timothy Fowler Jr., USMC. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home of Rev. Jessie Smith Sr.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 26, 2019