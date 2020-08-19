1/
Christopher Reid Bowyer

SPARTANBURG, SC- Funeral services for Christopher Reid Bowyer, 45, of Spartanburg, SC, will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, August 21, 2020, at Church at The Mill, 4455 Anderson Mill Rd., Moore, SC 29369, by The Rev. Dr. D. J. Horton. Burial will be in Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC FCA Camps in memory of Reid Bowyer, PO Box 1705, Seneca, SC 29679; or The Reid Bowyer CAVS of Character Award, c/o Dorman High School Athletic Dept., 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, SC 29376 (checks made to Dorman High School).
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

