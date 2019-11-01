|
CAMPOBELLO- Christopher Wendell Self, 42, of Campobello passed away on October 29, 2019.
He was the son of the Leroy and Carol Mabrey Self.
He had worked at the YMCA.
He is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carol Self.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Road, Campobello, SC 29322.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019