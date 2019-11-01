Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Motlow Creek Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Self
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Self

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Self Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Christopher Wendell Self, 42, of Campobello passed away on October 29, 2019.
He was the son of the Leroy and Carol Mabrey Self.
He had worked at the YMCA.
He is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carol Self.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Motlow Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Motlow Creek Baptist Church, 2300 Motlow Creek Road, Campobello, SC 29322.
Online condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -