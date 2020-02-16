Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Gateway Baptist Church
1600 Old Furnace Road
Boiling Springs, SC
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
Heritage Memorial Gardens
Roebuck, SC
Resources
Christy Nicole Gilreath Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Christy Nicole Bearden Gilreath, 41, of 612 Hwy 56, Spartanburg, SC, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home. Christy was born in Spartanburg, SC on January 26, 1979, a daughter of Cynthia Jane (Ramsey)Bearden and Michael Olen Bearden, of Inman, SC.
She was the wife of Michael Anthony Gilreath, was employed at Dorman High School and attended Gateway Baptist Church. Christy was very involved with numerous Dorman High School activities.
In addition to her husband and parents, Christy is survived by a daughter, Ericka Gilreath, of Spartanburg; a son, Drew Gilreath, of Spartanburg; a brother, Chris "Bubba " Bearden (Traci), of Spartanburg and 7 nephews.
The family is at her home and will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, February 17th at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18th at Gateway Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Rev David Shelton and Mr Jerry Vick officiating.
Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens in Roebuck, SC
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
