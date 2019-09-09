|
INMAN- Cindy Lou Bassett, 66, widow of Harold Willett Bassett III, of Inman, passed away on September 4, 2019. Born in New York she was the daughter of the late Richard Bond and Elizabeth Elgie Bond.
She is survived by her two sons Chris Bassett and Butch Bassett (Andrea); one daughter Diane Amundsen (Renny); brother, Richard Bond; sisters, Gail Bump, Cheryl Lee, BilliJo Flebbe and BettyJo Bond and two grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Ebert and many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365.
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 9, 2019