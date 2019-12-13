Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:45 PM - 4:15 PM
the Perrin Room at First Presbyterian Church
393 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:30 PM
the Perrin Room at First Presbyterian Church
393 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC
Claircy Kathelene Purinton Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Claircy Kathelene Gordon Purinton, 62, of Spartanburg, passed away on Friday evening, December 6, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 2:45-4:15 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, in the Perrin Room at First Presbyterian Church, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303. A service to honor Claircy's life will follow at 4:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary, conducted by the Rev. Tom Evans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to First Presbyterian Church Weekday School, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
