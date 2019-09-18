|
|
Clara Jenkins Morris, 84, of Inman, passed away on September 16, 2019. Clara was a loving wife and mother and a talented pianist. She last attended Rock Hill Baptist Church and was a member of Patsy Malone's Sunday School class.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Jones and Catherine Puryear (Mike); three grandchildren, Cricket Jones, Amanda Puryear, and Abbey Daniels (Glenn); five great-grandchildren, Madison Manning, Elisabeth Manning, Cody Benstead, Jacey Benstead, and Robby Daniels, all of Inman; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Morris, Jr., her parents, Wallace and Myra Jenkins, three sisters and five brothers.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Catherine Puryear where a memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Bowen Baptist Church Building Fund, 404 Sugar Ridge Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 18, 2019