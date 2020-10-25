GREER- Clara Sue Moore, 50, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Wade Hampton Massengale and Sarah Kay Massengale.
Survivors include three sons, Kyler McAbee, Johnothon McAbee, and Luke Elmore; a daughter, Heather McAbee; a brother Tim Massengale; two sisters, Lindy Taylor, and Wanda Forrester, and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday in The Stribling Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Kelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 pm prior to the service. Interment will be at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery.
