Clarence Jerome "Bae" Crute was born on April 21, 1955 in Richmond, VA. He departed this earthly life on December 24, 2019. He was the son of the late William Crute and Mary St. John (Crute). He was an employee of Adidas. Clarence leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife Alicia Adams Crute; son, Clarence Jerome Adams-Crute Jr; son, Spartanburg, SC; son, Javon Alexander; daughter, Kesha Alexander; three great grandchildren, seven grandchildren; brother, William Crute; sister, Laura "Doray" Johnson; aunt, Maggie Perry, uncle, Levi Perry, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 am to 11 am followed by the funeral service at 11 am at Community Mortuary.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
864-948-0025
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019