Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Thompson Chapel Baptist Church
Jonesville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence J. Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence J. Murphy Sr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence J. Murphy Sr. Obituary
Mr. Clarence J. Murphy Sr., 86, native of Union County entered eternal rest on February 3, 2020. Affectionately known as "CJ", he was born to the late Fred and Sallie Jeter Murphy on June 9, 1933.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife Mae Frances Prysock Murphy; three daughters: Mae Ruth Murphy , Sally Jane Adamo of and Gladys Sims (Frank); four sons: Clarence "Chico" Murphy Jr.,Billy Ray Murphy of Charles Murphy and Rickey Murphy (Teresa) a sister, Louise Black- Cunningham and brother James Willie Murphy . Funeral services are 2:00pm February 8, 2020 at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville. For full obituary go to https://www.serenitymurraymortuary.com.
Sacred arrangements entrusted to SERENITY-MURRAY MORTUARY.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -