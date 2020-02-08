|
Mr. Clarence J. Murphy Sr., 86, native of Union County entered eternal rest on February 3, 2020. Affectionately known as "CJ", he was born to the late Fred and Sallie Jeter Murphy on June 9, 1933.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: his wife Mae Frances Prysock Murphy; three daughters: Mae Ruth Murphy , Sally Jane Adamo of and Gladys Sims (Frank); four sons: Clarence "Chico" Murphy Jr.,Billy Ray Murphy of Charles Murphy and Rickey Murphy (Teresa) a sister, Louise Black- Cunningham and brother James Willie Murphy . Funeral services are 2:00pm February 8, 2020 at Thompson Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville. For full obituary go to https://www.serenitymurraymortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 8, 2020