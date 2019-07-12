|
|
CHESNEE- Rev. Clarence Randolph, 89, of Chesnee went home to be with his Lord on Sunday July 7, 2019. Born July 10, 1929, he was the widower of Mary Louise Wilson Randolph and the son of the late Malone and Abbie Jane Adkins Randolph. He served as pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, Forest City, NC, Red Mountain Baptist Church, Rougemont, NC, Glenco Baptist Church, Burlington, NC and Bethesda Baptist Church, Spartanburg, SC.. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of Casey Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by one sister, Nannie Couch; one nephew, Max Randolph and one niece, Debra Hawkins, both of which were raised in the home; two brothers- in-law, Leonard Wilson and Skip Eklund; and four sisters-in-law, Betty Stacey, Sarah Wilson, Donna Wilson and Margaret Eklund. He is also survived by several other nephews and nieces. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Viola Cantrell, Evie Hunter, and Bashe Emory; four brothers, Wilkie Randolph, Roscoe Randolph, J.B. Randolph, and Arthur Randolph; and one nephew, Wayne Randolph.
The family will receive friends on Monday July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with Dr. Jerry White officiating. Burial will be private.
Family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 12, 2019