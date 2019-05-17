Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
1942 - 2019
Clarence Roger Wells Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Clarence Roger Wells, 77, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born on April 22, 1942 in Bacon County, GA, he was the son of the late Stonewell Jackson and Daisey Horton Wells and the husband of Toni Ann Morse Wells. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of Community Baptist Church. He was retired from Ina Barron.
Survivors also include a son, Jeff Wells and wife, Nancy of Lyman. He was predeceased by a brother, Joe Wells; two sisters, Etta and Beth Wells.
Funeral Services will be held at 1PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Community Baptist Church with Rev. John Patterson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church, 8A Windmill Drive, Wellford 29385.
Stribling Funeral Home, Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019
