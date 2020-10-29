1/1
Clarence Wilburn Elder
1928 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Clarence Wilburn Elder, 92, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born May 15, 1928, in Spartanburg, SC he was the son of the Hilliard David and Belle Staton Elder.
A retired Merchant Marine, Mr. Elder was a member of Roebuck Masonic Lodge #357, York and Scottish Rites, Roebuck #216 Order of Eastern Star, Rose Court #14 Amaranth and a Hejaz Shriner.
Survivors include his daughters, Jean Stephens and Teresa Elder; sisters, Elizabeth Jenkins (Ural), and Alice Tinsley (Jimmy) and brother, Walter Elder (Eldora) all of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Clara Tessenair and brother, Edward Elder.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 PM Friday, October 30, 2020, at Bethesda Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM at the church, conducted by The Rev. Larry Holland and The Rev. Tim Hackett. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park 1955 Cannons Campground Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethesda Baptist Church, 799 Bethesda Road, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bethesda Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

