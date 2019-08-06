|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC - Clarke Smart Brannon, 65, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born July 10, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Seaman Smart and Clarke Lowndes Smart.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Robert "Bob" A. Brannon; children, Hannah Brannon Bodie (Jason) of Mount Pleasant, SC, and Bladen A. Brannon (Liz) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Henry and Caitlyn Bodie and Bear and Carson Brannon; sister, Anne Smart Pagano of Raleigh, NC; sister in-law, Sandy Campbell Smart of Bridgeport, WV; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends, each one special to Clarke. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Frederick B. Smart.
Clarke enjoyed volunteering with Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, playing golf with her husband and friends, spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling, and visiting Litchfield Beach, SC and Linville, NC.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 Thursday, August 8, 2019, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or The Advent Foundation, 141 Advent St., Spartanburg, SC, 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 6, 2019