Claude "Buddy" Greer


1941 - 2020
Claude "Buddy" Greer Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Claude Leland "Buddy" Greer, 79, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 1, 1941, in Cross Anchor, SC, he was the son of the late Claude Walker Greer and Geneva Morrow Greer.
Buddy loved to work on cars and lawnmowers. He enjoyed the outdoors and never met a stranger. He retired from Beaumont Mills and was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Tucker Eubanks Greer; stepson, Tony Eubanks (Angie) of Roebuck, SC; granddaughters, Lauren Moore (Justin) of Donalds, SC and Logan Solesbee (Johnny) of Roebuck, SC; great-granddaughter, Addison Moore; nieces, Marie Engley (Rob) of Chesnee, SC and Debra Kimbrell of Charleston, SC; great-nephews, Dr. Robert Christian Engley of Brookline, MA and James Caleb Engley (Amanda) of Boiling Springs, SC; and great-great-nephew and niece, Tyler Engley and Kaitlyn Engley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joan Kimbrell and brother-in-law, JC Kimbrell; nephew, Rick Kimbrell; and stepdaughter, Donna Eubanks.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Scott Davis.
Memorials may be made to Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o SRHS Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
