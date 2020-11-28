1/
Claude Lee Culbreth
MOORE- Claude Lee Culbreth, 86, husband of Sue Grubb Culbreth, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Claude was born on February 25, 1934, to the late Ralph and Eva Hawkins Culbreth. He was awarded a certificate and championship ring from District 6 as part of the 1953 District 6 Baseball SC State Championship Team. Claude was drafted by Milwaukee Braves in 1955. He was a member of Fairforest Baptist Church. He was also a longtime volunteer with Westview Fairforest Fire and Rescue.
Claude is survived by two sons, David Lynn Culbreth of Moore, Bobby Dean Culbreth of Pauline; brother, Paul Dean Culbreth (Louise) of Fort Oglethorpe, GA; sister, Linda Faye Pruitt (Alfred) of Fairforest; several nieces and nephews; and special family, Michael and Martha Culbreth.
He was blessed with two grandchildren, Justin Kyle Culbreth (Kirsten), Jennifer Lynn Culbreth; and a great-grandson, Kaden.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairforest Baptist Church Cemetery Fund; PO Box 338, Fairforest, SC 29336.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
November 27, 2020
Mr Culbreth was always so kind to me . He was an awesome Grandfather to my son Kyle . May he Rest in Peace
Janet Whitt
Family
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
