ENOREE- Claude William Morgan, 74, of 420 Cox Road passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Walter Perry and Velvie Price Morgan and the widower of Marie Wilson Morgan. He was a member of Elizabeth Street Church of God where he started the $10 campaign for the building fund. He was currently a night security guard with Walden Security.
Surviving are two sons, Kenny (Kris) Morgan of Simpsonville and Rev. Deryk (Tessa) Morgan of Clinton; two step sons, Lowell (Dorothy) Truelock of Clinton and Charles Wilson of New Mexico; two step-daughters, Angela Sipes of Clinton and Deborah (Donald) Cannon of Clinton; one sister, Juanita (Donnie) Sloan of Woodruff; one brother, Cookie (Mae) Morgan of Woodruff. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Bennie Nell Parrish Owen of Enoree; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Dickie Morgan and a step-son, Floy Truelock.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary Chapel by Rev. Deryk Morgan. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Elizabeth Street Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 127, Clinton, S.C. 29325.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 2, 2019