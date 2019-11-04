Home

The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Clayton B. Tucker, Sr. Obituary
DUNCAN- Clayton Barry Tucker, Sr., 85, widower of Norma Jean Emory Tucker, passed away November 2, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Harold Landrum and Loree Pearson Tucker, he was a U.S. Army Veteran, a retired employee of Cryovac and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Barry Tucker (Angela) of Duncan and Larry Tucker (Monica) of Moore; a daughter, Benita James of Duncan; six grandchildren, James Tucker, Amber Parris, Gillian Tucker, Kia Snow, Micah James and Cheyenne James; and seven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Tucker was predeceased by one a brother and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Steve Durham. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29303.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2019
