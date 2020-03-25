|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Clayton Eugene Willis, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 (his 62nd wedding anniversary), at Pacifica Skylyn. Born March 24, 1932, in Clifton, SC, he was the son of the late Guy Thompson Willis and Eva Louise Cole Willis. He was a man of great faith, a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
A U. S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War, Mr. Willis was a member of the Air Force Honor Guard. He was a member of Skylyn United Methodist Church and attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. He was also the retired co-owner of R & W Office Machines and worked with Larry's Trophies & Awards for several years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley Joyce Willis; children, Tim E. Willis (Tracy) of Clemson, SC and Jane Louise Willis of the home; and three granddaughters, Emily, Hannah, and Ella Willis of Clemson, SC.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, by The Rev. Wayne R. Major Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, PO Box 64, Clifton, SC 29324; or Skylyn United Methodist Church, 1415 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 25, 2020