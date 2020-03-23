|
Lake Murray, SC- Clayton Perry Powell, 88, of Lake Murray, formerly of Spartanburg passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home.
Born June 26, 1931 in Rutherford County, NC, he was a son of the late Jesse M. Powell and Bertie Marie Stacy Powell. Mr. Powell graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from Southwestern State University in Weatherford, OK., and with his Masters Degree from The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He was retired after 20 years where he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. After his retirement from the Air Force, he was the Streets Superintendent for the City of Fayetteville Arkansas, did Consulting for FEMA and was a Cattle Rancher.
Surviving are his daughters, Sheila Marie Powell of Lake Murray; Kaycee Powell Alexander and husband Gregory of Lake Murray; sons, Keith Perry Powell and wife Mariann of Lake Murray, Richard Dean Powell and wife Dorinda of Princeton, Texas; brother, Stacy Powell of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Heather, Chelsea, Valerie and Nelson (Nick), 10 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Jean Jones.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
