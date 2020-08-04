1/
Clayton Taylor
1928 - 2020
INMAN- Clayton Taylor, 92, of 280 N. Main Street Inman, passed away Monday, August 3rd, at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8th at Inman First Baptist Church in Inman. Military Honors will be performed by VFW Post 200 at the church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Martinez Scholarship Fund with checks made payable to Spartanburg County Foundation; c/o Johnny Martinez 13509 Asheville Highway Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Inman First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 3, 2020
To all the family members,,we send our sympathy. Clayton was a great, Godly man, loved by so many and will be missed by all of us who knew him. Prayers for God's comfort and peace on each of you!
Furman and Pat Forrester
Friend
August 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Taylor family.
Betty Skinner
Friend
August 3, 2020
A man after God's heart, a man that served His Church, a man that served his Country, a man that served his family and a man that served with Honor all that he served. Rest In Peace
Wanda Ballenger
Family Friend
August 3, 2020
Wayne & I are so sorry for your loss our thoughts and prayers are with you we love you & if there's anything we can do for you please just let's us know
Carol Hammett
Family Friend
