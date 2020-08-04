INMAN- Clayton Taylor, 92, of 280 N. Main Street Inman, passed away Monday, August 3rd, at his residence.Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8th at Inman First Baptist Church in Inman. Military Honors will be performed by VFW Post 200 at the church. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Martinez Scholarship Fund with checks made payable to Spartanburg County Foundation; c/o Johnny Martinez 13509 Asheville Highway Inman, SC 29349.Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory