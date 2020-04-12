|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Clelon Campbell Milner, 97, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg. Born September 17, 1922, in Lyman, SC, she was the daughter of the late Russell M. and Lizzie Perry Campbell. She was married for 66 years to the late A.K. Milner.
Clelon was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1939 and was recognized as valedictorian of her class. She attended Cecil's Business College. She was a homemaker and member of Central United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, playing bridge, and traveling.
Survivors include her sons, Kyle Milner Jr. (Debbie) and Rusty Milner (Susan), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Lindy Kerr (Chad), Lee Dunbar (Melissa), Kyle Milner III (Carmen), Mary Beck (Jeff), Emily Cole (Jonathan), Abby Fitch (Hollis), Susan Waldrop (Jamie), Russell Milner, and Mason Milner; great grandchildren, Charley Kerr, Lincoln Kerr, Roy Dunbar, Joseph Dunbar, Megan Green, Campbell Milner, A.K. Milner IV, Harrison Beck, Rollins Beck, Cullen Beck, Lucy Cole, Annie Cole, Henry Fitch and Ellie Fitch; son-in-law, David Dunbar; niece, Saundra Weeks; and nephew, Algie Campbell, Jr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Olinda M. Dunbar; her sisters, Polly McMakin and Irene Campbell, and a brother, Algie Campbell.
The family would like to thank Edith Whitmire, her caregiver, and the staff of Summit Hills, White Oak at North Grove, and Hospice for their loving care.
A private family cryptside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or online at www.mobile-meals.org/donate.
