CAMPOBELLO- Cleo Howell Thompson, 88, of Campobello passed away on August 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isom and Tessie Bowers Howell and widow of Thomas Thompson.She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and retired from District One Schools.She is survived by four sisters, Ann, Azalie, Nellie and Myrtle and a brother, Larry.A private service will be held.Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com. Petty Funeral Home & CrematoryLandrum, SC