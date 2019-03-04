|
|
LAURENS- Cleo Carter Porter, 83, of 13515 Hwy 76 W. passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at her home.
Born in Polk County, NC, she was a daughter of the late James Ernest and Lesie Lee Pittman Carter. She was a member of Arkwright Baptist Church and retired from Arrow Automotive in Spartanburg.
Surviving are: her two sons, Carroll Ray Porter, Jr. (Sue) of Mayo and Kenneth O. Porter (Shelly) of Hickory Tavern; Nellie Emory of Hickory Tavern; sisters, Shirley Blackwell of Inman and Juanita Price of Spartanburg; grandchildren, Carroll Ray Porter, III (Kim) of Taylors, Chris Porter (Melissa) of Mayo, Chastity Fisher (Chad) of Mayo, Justin Porter (Janine) of Hickory Tavern and Katelyn Garvin (Mike) of Hickory Tavern; great grandchildren, Shelby and Emily Porter, Alissa, Emma, and Chuckie Porter, Cade and Carter Fisher, Jaxon Garvin and Justin Porter, Jr.; one great-great grandchild, Hannah Ray Porter.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Friendship Presbyterian Church conducted by Dr. Robert Cathcart with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home and will receive friends in the church fellowship hall immediately following the committal.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2094 Neely Ferry Rd., Laurens, SC 29360.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019