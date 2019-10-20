|
|
GREEN CREEK, NC- Mr. Clifford "Cliff" Arledge, Columbus, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital, at the age of 70 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Deborah Lee Arledge.
Mr. Arledge was a native of Chesnee, SC and a son of Zilpah Arledge and the late Rev. Elford Arledge. He was retired from Tietex, with 30 years of service in the electrical department and worked 14 years at ProCoat Industrial, Inc. as the facility manager. He was a member of Green Creek First Baptist Church.
Cliff was a kind man, the type of man who would give you the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger and he would always keep you laughing. He loved his family, his cows and the Clemson Tigers. But most of all, he loved his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Glenn, his wife Liza and children, Katelyn and Luke Johnson and Nicholas Arledge, Michael, his wife Traci and children, Cole and Emma Arledge; sister, Linda (Richard) Jolley and Rose (Billy) Blue, and a brother in law, Joe King. He was predeceased by a sister, Wanda King.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6:00 Until 8:00 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee, South Carolina.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Chesnee, officiated by Rev. Allen McKinney, Rev. Kenneth Kirkley and Rev. Jim Hooper. A private burial will be on Tuesday, October 22nd at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee, South Carolina.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee, SC 29323
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019