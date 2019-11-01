Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Green Point Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Green Point Baptist Church
Clinton Henderson Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Clinton McClellan Henderson, 70, of 2400 Sandy Ford Road, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Green Point Baptist Church. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4:00 PM at the church with Pastor David Lancaster officiating. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
