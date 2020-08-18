1/
Clisby Harrell "Cibby" Krell Jr.
SPARTANBURG, SC- Clisby Harrell Krell Jr. "Cibby", of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Clisby Harrell Krell Sr. and Vivian Black Krell.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Krell retired from Voith Paper as an engineer. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Spartanburg Masonic Lodge 70 AFM, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Sons of the American Revolution. He devoted many years researching family genealogy and enjoyed hunting, gardening, and cooking.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Krell; children, Christine Krell Finamore (Nick) of St. Leonard, MD, Emily E. Krell, Michael E. Krell, and Natalie A. Krell, all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Nick Finamore Jr. and Natalie Finamore; and several cousins and an aunt.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

