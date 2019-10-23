|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Cluff Hope Burns, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home. Born June 16, 1932, in Cleveland County, NC, he was the son of the late Robert Samuel and Rachel Bolin Burns. He was a widower of Dora Margaret Cook Burns and is survived by his wife, Dot Winstead Burns.
Cluff served two years in the Marines in the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion for 35 years and was also a member of Croft Baptist Church where he was recognized as Deacon Emeritus. He retired from Thompson Brothers Exterminating Company with 13 years of service and was formerly employed with Art Metal and Young Office Supply.
Also surviving are his 5 children, Sharon (Jay) Randolph, Danny Burns, Benita (Steve) Morrison, Bonita Bennett, and Tammy (Robbie) Smith; 13 grandchildren, Nicholas (Denise) and Justin Ferebee, Shelley Simpson, Cayla (Matt) and Josh Burns, Jacob, Mallory, Savannah and Alexis Morrison, Tyler, Kyle and Dr. Hunter (Shannon) Bennett, Hanna (Connor) Dunkman and Holden (Chapin) Smith; 6 great-grandchildren, Danielle, Makayla and Dora Ferebee, Graisen Kirkland, Shelby Bennett, and Miller Smith; sister, Frances McGaha; three step-children; and many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by brothers, Ed, Ben, R. S. and Dean; and sister, Alice.
Cluff had a cat named Kitty that he loved. She sat faithfully near his feet until his death.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:45 PM Friday, October 25, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Michael Bradley. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Croft Baptist Church, 4190 East Croft Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or the American Legion Post 28, 94 West Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The family would like to thank Interim Hospice for all of their love and care during Cluff's short time with them.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2019