SPARTANBURG, SC- Clyde A. Braziel, 94, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born April 20, 1924, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James and Carrie Brown Braziel and husband of the late Julene Chapman Braziel.
A U. S. Army Air Corps veteran, Mr. Braziel loved and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and working in his wood shop. He retired from Southern Railway and attended Lone Oak Elementary School and Boiling Springs High School.
Survivors include his children, Garry Braziel (Shelia) of Boiling Springs, SC and Rita Stacey of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren, Josh Braziel (Denise), Shelley Braziel, Kenny Hutchins (Terri), and Kim Lanier (Jimmy); great-grandchildren, Haley and Abby Braziel, Britany Ashley (Brian), Kayla Lanier, Shane Lanier, and Justin Hutchins; and sisters, Mildred Ray and Evelyn Williams. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, James Wesley Braziel, J. W. Braziel, and Jack Braziel.
Visitation will be 2:00-3:15 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 3:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Henry Johnson and The Rev. Everett Chapman. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 N, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 127, Landrum, SC 29356.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2019