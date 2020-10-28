MOORESBORO, NC- Clyde Eric Henson, 75, husband of Shirley Henderson Henson went home to be with the Lord, Monday, October 27, 2020 at his home.
Born October 1, 1945 in Cherokee County, he was a son of the late Buford Henson and Ruby Hames Henson. He was retired from Spartan Mills and a member of Hicks Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters, Shala Herring (Jason) of Ellenboro, Teresa Suttle of Forest City, Martha Handy (Tom) of Chesnee; Kim Kinley (Travis) of Chesnee; sister, Barbara Gardner of Mooresboro; brothers, DeWitt Henson of Chesnee, Claude Henson of Mooresboro, 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Hicks Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Charles Hyatt and Rev. Brian Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Road, Forest City, NC 28043.
The family is at the home.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC