Clyde Glisson would like to let you know that his work here on earth was completed on August 14, 2020. He received a call, an offer that he couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with big rewards, a reunion with family and friends that he has not seen in a quite a while.

He will be awaiting the arrival of his wife, Elaine Glisson; his children, Ronnie Glisson, Cindy Hodge, Susan Mitchell and their families.

A service in his honor will be held Saturday, August 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Spring Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, he hopes you will consider an unsolicited, unexpected act of kindness to someone in need.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store