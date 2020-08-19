Clyde Glisson would like to let you know that his work here on earth was completed on August 14, 2020. He received a call, an offer that he couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with big rewards, a reunion with family and friends that he has not seen in a quite a while.
He will be awaiting the arrival of his wife, Elaine Glisson; his children, Ronnie Glisson, Cindy Hodge, Susan Mitchell and their families.
A service in his honor will be held Saturday, August 22, at 12:30 p.m. at Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, he hopes you will consider an unsolicited, unexpected act of kindness to someone in need.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.