PAULINE, SC- Clyde K. Laney Jr., 82, of Pauline, SC, met Jesus in Heaven on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born July 30, 1937, in Cheraw, SC, he was the son of the late Clyde K. Laney and Margaret Powell Laney.
He graduated from Cheraw High School in 1956 and attended Lees-McRae College in Boone, NC; Wingate Jr. College in Wingate, NC; and graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC with a BA Degree in Political Science. Clyde went on to attend and graduate with an LLB from Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, GA in 1966 and was admitted to the South Carolina Bar.
In 1966, Clyde joined the Odom, Nolan & Foster Law Firm in Spartanburg, SC where he practiced for one-and-a-half years before practicing with the law firm of Moore, Swofford, Rollins & Laney for five years. He also formed the Laney, Rollins Law Firm and later, the Laney, Overcash Firm.
From 1971 to 1981, Clyde was Assistant Public Defender for Spartanburg County. In 1981, he was elected Family Court Judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit and remained in that position until retirement in 1995. Clyde continued working for five additional years as an active retired judge in Moncks Corner, primarily, and various other circuits throughout the State until 2000.
Clyde was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, Roebuck, SC.
Surviving are his wife, Julia D. Laney, whom he shared 58 years of marriage; two children, Rachel Laney and husband, James Pulley, and Shaw Laney and wife, Brandy; five grandchildren, Laney Alverson, Quintin Alverson, Margaret Gergley, Julia Gergley and Abby Laney; brother, William R. Laney, DMD and wife, Betty of Cheraw, SC; and sister, Patsy L. Rushing of Ocean Isle, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:30 PM Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, by The Rev. Chris B. Snelgrove. Due to COVID-19, the family appreciates everyone observing the current State guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 1335 Walnut Grove Road, Roebuck, SC 29376.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020