Clyde Littlejohn
CHESNEE, SC- Clyde Littlejohn, 76, of Chesnee passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born December 19, 1943, he was the husband of Shirley Faye Martin Littlejohn of the home and the son of the late Doc and Maudie Scruggs Littlejohn. He was a drywall foreman, a member of The Chesnee Volunteer Fire Department for over fifty-five years where he served as Chief for many of those years and was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory in addition to his wife is one daughter, Kimberly Hope Hatcher (Jimmy); one brother, Junior Littlejohn (Vertie); one sister, Lillie Mae Johns; three grandchildren, Justin Hatcher, Brandon Hatcher and Tachia Ellason; five great-grandchildren, Jade Hatcher, Harley Hatcher, Faye Ellason, Riley Hatcher, Abby Hatcher; and five more great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Claude Littlejohn, and three sisters, Betty Blake, Gerline Sheehan and Mary Gilbert.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Larry Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be The Chesnee Fire Department Honor Guard.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Chesnee Community Fire Department, 5854 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee, SC 29323.
The family will be at the home.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 29, 2020.
Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277
September 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
