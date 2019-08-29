|
PAULINE, SC- Mr. Clyde Luther " Mack" McLaughlin, age 98 of Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
He was born on February 2, 1921 in Orange County, FL to the late Frank and Myra Spoon McLaughlin. He was a retired teacher from Spartanburg Technical College where he taught auto mechanics. He was a member of the Eastern Star #208, the Masonic Lodge, Lone Oak #372, the 87th Armored Field Artillery Division and served in the United States Army during World War II. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Schrimsher McLaughlin; a son, Kenneth Luther McLaughlin; and a sister, Hazel Floyd.
Mr. McLaughlin is survived by his daughter, Brenda Harvey; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and three nieces.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Rufus Chaneyworth to officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
