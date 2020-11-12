SPARTANBURG, SC- Clyde Wilbur Blalock Jr., 92, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, November 9, 2020 at Pacifica Skylyn. Born May 20, 1928 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Clyde W. Blalock Sr. and Alma Alverson Blalock.
A U.S. Merchant Marine during World War II and a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean Conflict, Mr. Blalock, was a graduate of Fairforest High School and attended Cecil's Business College. He was in the electrical supply business for 61 years, working with Southern Electric, Earnhardt Electric, and C. B. Electric. Mr. Blalock was a 60 year member of Arcadia Masonic Lodge #285, Scottish Rite; American Legion, a lifetime member of VFW Post #9539 and a volunteer for Mobile Meals Service.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Edith Walker Blalock; son, Phillip Ledesma (Connie) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Mike Ledesma (Katie), and Patricia Downing (Bob); three great-grandchildren, all of Illinois; sister, Josephine B. Seay (John) of Roebuck, SC, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, William, Bennie, and Charles and a sister, Helen.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 13, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Tommy Sparks. The family asks that everyone wear a mask for safety precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel