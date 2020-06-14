Clydine S. Lassiter
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clydine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clydine Shoemaker Lassiter, 79 of Inman, SC went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 12, 2020.
Clydine was born on November 15, 1940 in Colorado City, Texas to Clyde and Grace (Wilson) Shoemaker. Clydine was raised on a dairy farm with her six siblings in Colorado City, Texas.
Clydine married Lewis Lassiter and together they raised five children making their homes in Virginia, Texas, and South Carolina. Clydine ran a successful cleaning service for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Clydine is survived by two daughter Sheila and husband Gerry Roth of Montana and Cindy Gilbert of Rutherfordton, NC; three sons Jerry Hazzard (Vicki) of Boiling Springs SC, Scott Hazzard of Spartanburg, SC and Wayne Hazzard (Tammy) of Marion, NC.
Grandchildren Jamie (Matt), Mary (Ryan), John (Kristy), Brandon Lassiter, Austin (McKella), Amber (Andrew), Sherry (Paul); thirteen great grandchildren, one sister Lona ( Tootsie) Johnson of Abilene, Texas and one brother Johnny Shoemaker of Conroe Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clydine was preceded in death by her husband Lewis, a son Melvin, her parents sisters Elizabeth Steele, Hazel Bradford, Mary Moore, and one brother Ronnie Shoemaker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved