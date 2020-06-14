Clydine Shoemaker Lassiter, 79 of Inman, SC went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on June 12, 2020.
Clydine was born on November 15, 1940 in Colorado City, Texas to Clyde and Grace (Wilson) Shoemaker. Clydine was raised on a dairy farm with her six siblings in Colorado City, Texas.
Clydine married Lewis Lassiter and together they raised five children making their homes in Virginia, Texas, and South Carolina. Clydine ran a successful cleaning service for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Clydine is survived by two daughter Sheila and husband Gerry Roth of Montana and Cindy Gilbert of Rutherfordton, NC; three sons Jerry Hazzard (Vicki) of Boiling Springs SC, Scott Hazzard of Spartanburg, SC and Wayne Hazzard (Tammy) of Marion, NC.
Grandchildren Jamie (Matt), Mary (Ryan), John (Kristy), Brandon Lassiter, Austin (McKella), Amber (Andrew), Sherry (Paul); thirteen great grandchildren, one sister Lona ( Tootsie) Johnson of Abilene, Texas and one brother Johnny Shoemaker of Conroe Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Clydine was preceded in death by her husband Lewis, a son Melvin, her parents sisters Elizabeth Steele, Hazel Bradford, Mary Moore, and one brother Ronnie Shoemaker.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.