SPARTANBURG- Coline Merle Waters, 96, of 390 Marconi Drive Spartanburg, passed away Friday, March 1st, at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was also a patient of Crescent Hospice of Spartanburg with many loving care givers and friends.
Coline was a daughter of the late Mary Louise Skelton Hawkins and Kay Hawkins and was the widow of Walter Eugene Waters.
She retired from Butte Knit and loved working in her flower beds and watching birds. She was a member of Inman First Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Arledge (Lemar) of Spartanburg; daughter in law, Connie Waters of Greer; sister, Frances Nodine of Landrum; five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Monday at Seawright Funeral Home and services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday at Seawright Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman First Baptist Church, Seniors Group, 14 N Howard St. Inman, SC 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 3, 2019