DUNCAN, SC- Columbus Robinson, Sr. widower of Beulah Mae W. Robinson, son of the late Geddis Robinson and the late Bertha Moore passed Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Greater Hopewell Baptist Church. Retired supervisor from Cryvac and Constable.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are Children JoAnne (Tyrone) Harris, Vickie young, Robin Robinson, Min. Earlene Cohen, Wanda Kay Robinson, Gettis Robinson, John Robinson; Sister
Mable Robinson; In Laws Edna Robinson, Kenneth Bruton; A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death son Columbus Robinson, Jr. and daughter Min. Jearline Bruton; grandson Zack Bruton, great grandson Mark Shaw.
Graveside service Friday, February 21, 2020 2:00 PM Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The Robinson Family is being cared for by
Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.
www.sullivanbrosmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020