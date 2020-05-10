Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
Congettia Anne "Geter" Leso

Congettia Anne "Geter" Leso Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Congettia "Geter" Anne Leso, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 4, 1946, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis Morales and Irene Ethel Spake Hicks. Anne attended Hope Church of Spartanburg and retired from Beverage Air.
Survivors include her son, Christopher L. Leso (Leslie); grandchildren, Thomas, Olivia, Julia, Dahlia, Sophia, Leylia, and Isaac, all of Spartanburg, SC; brother, Don Morales (Robin) of Taylors, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; and she was a loving grandma to the neighborhood children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Wofford, Doug, Wayne, and Ronnie.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, May 11, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Robby Dismukes and The Rev. Steve Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Church, 102 John Dodd Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
