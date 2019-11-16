Home

Conley Bernard McIntyre Sr.

SPARTANBURG- Conley Bernard McIntyre, Sr., 89, husband of Joyce Griffin McIntyre, died Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Conley was born on April 25, 1930 to the late George E. and Clara Love McIntyre. He attended Fairforest High School where he played football and was Senior Class President. Conley served his country in the Army National Guard. He was also a Mason and Shriner. He Retired from textiles and was a 17-year volunteer for Mobile Meals of Spartanburg. Conley was a member of Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his son, Bernard McIntyre of Moore; two daughters, Connie S. McIntyre (Randy Kellner) of Spartanburg, Nancy M. Hall (Billy) of Spartanburg; brother, John McIntyre of Easley; three sisters, Virl M. Dearybury of Cowpens, Sue M. Hunter of Spartanburg, and Katie M. Haulbrooks of Summerville.
Conley was blessed with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three brothers, Claude, Buck, Richard; and a sister, Julia M. Beaty.
The family will receive friends from 11:30AM to 12:45PM on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Davis Chapel of Spartanburg First Baptist Church.
A funeral service will follow at 1:00PM officiated by Reverend Sal Barone and Donald Gibson.
A private burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 16, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -