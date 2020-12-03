1/1
Connie Foster
GAFFNEY, SC- Connie Bolin Foster, 42, of 208 W. 9th Street, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Spartanburg, she was the wife of Darryl Lee Foster and daughter of Kenneth Bolin and Angela Humphries Bolin of Gaffney. She was employed by Spartanburg ENT as a nurse and was a member of New Harvest Church of God.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is a son, Grayson Foster of Gaffney; a daughter, Reagan Foster of Gaffney; two stepdaughters, Leah Foster and Logan Foster; two brothers, Philip Bolin (Anne) and Travis Bolin (Casey); nieces, Madeline Bolin, Ava Bolin and Amelia Bolin; nephews, Camden Bolin and Drake Foster.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Michael Perry officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside. The family will also have a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at New Harvest Church of God. Social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New Harvest Church of God, "Building Fund", 120 Boiling Springs Highway, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
