INMAN, SC- Connie Grace Brader Burrell, 65, of 6831 New Cut Road, Inman, SC, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Spartanburg Hospital For Restorative Care. Connie was born in Corona, CA. on February 23, 1954, a daughter of Betty Carol (Bridges) Brader, of Spartanburg and the late Harold Loyd Brader. She was the wife of Lewis Burrell and was formerly employed at Circor in Spartanburg
She was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where she was a member of the church choir and was an avid nursery worker.
In addition to her husband and mother, Connie is survived by a son, Michael Burrell, of the home; two sisters, Donna Burrell (Randall), of Campobello; Cheryl Bowling (Rick), of Roebuck and a brother, David Brader of Spartanburg.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM on Tuesday, February 11th at Holston Creek Baptist Church in Inman, SC. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00 PM on Tuesday at Holston Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Reggie Parker officiating.
Burial will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holston Creek Baptist Church Nursery Fund, 311 Holston Creek Church Rd, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020